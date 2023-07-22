'Jagan stooping low as he fears defeat': TDP leader

Amaravati, July 22 Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader, Kanna Laxminarayana, on Saturday said that as the fear of losing power is haunting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he has been stooping so low and resorting to personal criticism of the leaders from various opposition parties.

"The condition of Jagan is so bad that except resorting to personal attacks on the leaders of opposition parties, he could not claim that he has done something great for the state," Kanna Laxminarayana said talking to the mediapersons at the party headquarters here.

Jagan, who exploited his mother and own sister, shamelessly finding fault with others, the former minister said.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister is misusing the platforms of public meetings organised with public funds.

"Is it not a fact that those who are now sailing with Jagan had earlier pointed fingers at him when his father, late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was the chief minister," Kanna Laxminarayana asked.

The TDP leader said that the Chief Minister is using highly objectionable language in the public meetings against women, farmers, students and even children.

"There are no instances of Jagan coming to the rescue of the farming community though the farmers are incurring heavy losses," he said.

"Never in the past four years has the Chief Minister extended a helping hand to the farmers of tobacco, chilli and other commercial crops though they have been facing troubles due to lack of minimum support price," Laxminarayana observed.

The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are simply looting the state and all of them are scared of facing the public with a fear of being questioned, he said.

The TDP leader demanded that Jagan come out with facts on what he has done to the state and people before approaching the public for votes.

The people are eagerly waiting for an opportunity to send Jagan home, he added.

