Jai Shree Ram, Modi Modi Chants Emerge as Rahul Gandhi Approaches BJP Supporters in Assam During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Watch Video)

During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Sonitpur on Sunday, January 21, his bus was blocked by pro-BJP supporters. Rahul stopped the bus, got down, and engaged with the crowd, holding saffron and BJP flags, where chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Modi Modi' echoed. Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, captioned 'The shop of love is open for everyone; India will unite, India will win.'

Congress has claimed that party workers and leaders were attacked by BJP workers in Sonitpur during the yatra. The Congress accused BJP goons of following the yatra route decided by Rahul Gandhi, alleging that everything is happening on government orders.

#WATCH | Sonitpur, Assam: Rahul Gandhi being moved inside the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' bus by his security personnel and party workers as the Congress MP moved towards a large crowd of people that also included people with BJP flags.

Meanwhile, Congress has claimed that the…



#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, " 20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS, they're dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards…"

"20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS, they're dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don't care. We are not scared of anybody; we are neither scared of PM Narendra Modi nor Assam CM," said a Congress leader while addressing a public rally in Assam's Nagaon.

साफ है कि सब कुछ सरकारी आदेश पर हो रहा है। क्या राजनीति का स्तर अब हमलों पर आ गया है.

In a separate incident, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked by BJP workers in Assam's Sonitpur district. Ramesh shared a video on X, alleging that BJP workers attacked his vehicle in Jamugurihat, tearing off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra sticker from the windshield and throwing water at the car. He claimed they shouted slogans but asserted that they kept their composure, waved to the hooligans, and sped away.