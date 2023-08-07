Journalist Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passes away during Gaddar’s funeral procession

Hyderabad, Aug 7 Hyderabad’s prominent personality and Urdu journalist Zaheeruddin Ali Khan died of cardiac arrest during the funeral procession of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar at Alwal here on Monday.

Khan, 63, was the managing editor of Siasat, a leading Urdu newspaper published from Hyderabad. He had played an active role in Telangana movement and was also in the forefront in the community service.

|He collapsed while walking along in the funeral procession. He was shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed.

Khan had close relations with Gaddar, who had passed away on Sunday. During the procession, which started from LB Stadium, Khan was seen seated on the vehicle carrying mortal remains of the revolutionary poet.

Khan’s elder brother and eminent physician Dr Mazhar Ali Khan has passed away recently.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and termed it an irreparable loss to Urdu journalism. He recollected his association with Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and the latter's role during the Telangana movement as a news editor.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy has also condoled the death of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan

