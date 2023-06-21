Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi hospitalised

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru with symptoms of mild pneumonia late on Wednesday night. Doctors at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road said that she was on antibiotics and her condition was stable. The CM’s wife is being treated by Dr Guruprasad Bhat, a consultant with the pulmonology department. In a statement, the Manipal Hospital stated, “Parvathi Siddaramaiah is stable and on oxygen. Currently, she is in MICU. She will be moved to the ward today. The CM is expected to visit her.”

Siddaramaiah is currently serving as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka since 2023.He also held that position previously from 2013 to 2018, being only the second person to hold that office for a full five-year term. He belongs to the Indian National Congress and is presently the leader of the Congress Legislative Party. He represented the Varuna Assembly constituency from 2023, previously from 2008 to 2018, Badami Assembly constituency from 2018 to 2023, and from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency from 2004 to 2007, 1994 to 1999 and from 1983 to 1989 in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1996 to 1999 and from 2004 to 2005 while he was a member of the Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular). He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly on two occasions from 2019 to 2023 and from 2009 to 2013.

