Kejriwal, Bhagwant Maan, Raghav Chaddha reach Patna for Oppn meet

Patna, June 22 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan and Member of Parliment Raghav Chaddha have reached Patna on Thursday evening to attend the key Opposition meet scheduled for Friday.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also reached Patna to attend the meet.

Mufti was the first opposition leader to reach Bihar for the unity meet.

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee reached Patna in the afternoon and meet RJD President Lalu Prasad. "Lalu Ji is still strong enough to fight the BJP," she said after her meeting with the RJD leader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor