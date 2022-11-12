Kerala Guv vs CPI-M govt spat to intensify, as fresh assembly session likely in Dec
By IANS | Published: November 12, 2022 12:06 PM 2022-11-12T12:06:03+5:30 2022-11-12T12:20:29+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 The spat between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government is likley to worsen with the CPI-M planning to convene the state Assembly next month.
Asked whether it is a "game plan", Party state secretary M.V.Govindan on Saturday told the media that all such things are decided by the government.
The next eagerly-awaited event will take place on Tuesday when the CPI-M and its one lakh supporters lay a siege to Khan's residence.
In response, an unfazed Khan asked them not to wait till Tuesday for the protest.
