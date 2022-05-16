Kerala rights body pulls up LSG for not distributing laptops to ST students

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Monday rapped the Local Self Government for not providing laptops/tabs to Scheduled Tribe students even after a year had passed.

The Commission expressed its displeasure after the president of the Adivasi Mahasabha, Mohanan Thriveni approached the body with his complaint about it.

The Commission said that it was unfortunate that even though the order from the Local Self Government to this effect came out a year back, this has not been done and this has occurred because of the laxity on the part of the concerned department heads.

Commission chairman, Justice (retd) Antony Dominic, ordered that there should not be any more delay in this and all those who are supposed to get it should be given the laptops.

