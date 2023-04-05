Kichcha Sudeep to not contest but only campaign for Karnataka assembly election 2023 for BJP

Amid speculations of Kiccha Sudeep joining BJP today (5 April), the popular Kannada actor has clarified that he will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka Assembly elections but has no plans to join the party or contest polls. Speaking to the media persons in Bengaluru, Kiccha said that he supports BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is like an uncle to him.

"I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him 'Mama' with affection and respect. Bommai Mama has stood by me during my difficult times," Sudeep was quoted as saying by Times of India.CM Bommai, who was sitting beside Sudeep, confirmed that his support would translate into campaigning for BJP in the upcoming polls. He further added that Sudeep did not belong to any political party and had come out of his own will to pledge his backing for him and the party he belongs to. Sudeep, who said he shares a very close family bond with Bommai, added: "....I am alone and I cannot campaign at all the places". Bommai said that Sudeep's support gives "big strength" to BJP's election campaign.The upcoming elections for the state assembly in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on 10 May, with the counting of votes taking place on 13 May.