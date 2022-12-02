Last-ditch effort by parties in Delhi MCD polls

Leaders of political parties will make last ditch effort as campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is set to end on Friday.

With massive number of roadshows, the BJP campaigning was undertaken by several Union ministers and state Chief Ministers including national president JP Nadda for a massive show of strength.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda exuded confidence and said that people are eager to vote for BJP as they are fed up with Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) work.

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

The civic polls are seeing a contest between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, the AAP and the Congress.

Nadda also hit out at the AAP for not cleaning the Yamuna despite thousands of crores disbursed from the Centre to the Kejriwal government.

On Friday, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will hold a roadshow in Patparganj.

To woo voters, all the political parties who are in the fray have campaigned extensively.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also holding roadshows and rallies. While several chief ministers, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur have already held rallies for the polls.The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the party will secure more seats than in the last polls.

"The corrupt Aam Adami party has many frauds, from the health minister who is in jail to the education minister trapped in liquor swindle; it is the party of liars," Thakur alleged.

Talking to ANI, Thakur referred to the alleged irregularities in the excise policy of the Delhi government which was later withdrawn and other charges levelled by the BJP against the AAP government.

He alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "only three main agendas and these are alcohol, corruption and fraud".

He said women are facing the problem of water and have to trudge distances to get water at some places but AAP focused on the expansion of liquor vends in Delhi.

While trying to revive its prospects in MCD polls, the Congress, in its election manifesto has promised RO water purifying systems for drinking water, clearing the three landfills in Delhi in 18 months and waiver of outstanding house tax due.

Making 'Delhi will be Sheila ji's Delhi' as party's poll pitch, Congress makes a mention of two schemes named after former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit - Sheila Dixit Swasthya Sahayatha Yojana for medicines at half the price, and the Sheila Dixit Gharelu Majdoor Kalyan Yojana for financial assistance for domestic workers. Assistance for domestic workers includes admissions for their children to MCD schools and financial help in case of accidents.

Meanwhile, the city Excise Department announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in the national capital starting from Friday evening.

The three-day ban will come to force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting.

When the votes will be counted on December 7, liquor sales will again be prohibited.

"In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 p.m. of December 2 to December 4, 2022 up to 5,30 p.m. and again on December 7, 2022 on the day of counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," said a notification issued by the Department.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor