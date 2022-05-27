Launch mass movement to save water: Punjab CM

Jalandhar, May 27 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave clarion call for launching a mass movement to save water and environment in the state.

The Chief Minister, who was here to participate in a function to mark 34th death anniversary of Sant Avtar Singh, expressed deep concern over the depleting groundwater table and polluting environment in the state.

He said immediate remedial steps are required to save the only precious and scarce natural resource of Punjab viz the water and check environmental pollution.

Mann said this cannot be done by the government alone but people's participation is must by launching a vigorous mass awareness campaign to sensitise them about its significance especially in the wake of global warming.

Showing concern over the gravity of emerging situation following the fast depleting water table, the Chief Minister said almost all blocks in the state are in dark zone as far as the groundwater is concerned.

Mann said it is really pathetic to learn that the same high powered motors that are used to extract oil in Dubai and other Arab nations are being used for gushing out groundwater in the state. He said reckless trend needs to be checked immediately so that the future generations do not have to strive for water.

The Chief Minister further said, on its part the state government is trying to ensure optimum utilisation of surface water in the state for reducing pressure on groundwater.

Likewise, he said that this year the government has incentivised direct sowing of rice (DSR) and 20 lakh acres are expected to be cultivated under it, which will save the water.

On an issue flagged by Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Mann said that he would raise the matter related to desilting of the Gidderpindi railway bridge with the Railways Minister.

He said the deposit of silt under the bridge has been creating havoc with life and property of people by flooding the region after short span.

Lauding the marvellous services rendered by Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, the Chief Minister said he had ushered a new revolution for saving the environment through his dedication and commitment.

He said that the life of Sant Seechewal will remain inspiration for all.

