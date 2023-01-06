Lebanon's military court charges 7 over attacking UN peacekeepers

Beirut, Jan 6 Lebanon's military court charged seven people over an attack in December 2022 that killed an Irish UN peacekeeper and wounded three others.

The State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged a detainee with murder, and six others with threatening with an illegal weapon and destroying the vehicle of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Xinhua news agency.

Irish soldier Sean Rooney was killed and three others were injured on the night of December 13 in Al-Aqbieh, just outside the area of operations of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

UNIFIL was established in 1978 under the UN Security Council Resolutions 425 and 426 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and restore peace and security in the region.

At present, it has about 10,000 peacekeepers from 48 countries.

