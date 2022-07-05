Level 2 restriction imposed in Jakarta over Covid resurgence

Jakarta, July 5 The Indonesian government on Tuesday raised the status of public mobility restrictions to level 2 in the capital akarta following a significant increase in Covid-19 cases involving the Omicron variants.

On Monday, Indonesia recorded 1,434 newly cases, raising the total tally to 6,095,351, reports Xinhua news agency.

The level 2 restriction is also implemented in Jakarta's satellite cities including Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi.

"Recently, we have seen a significant growing number of Covid-19 infections caused by the spread of BA.4 and BA.5 variants," Syafrizal ZA, director general of Regional Administration Development at the Ministry of Home Affairs, said in a statement.

Under the level 2 status, hotels, supermarkets, restaurants and theatre can still operate up to a maximum of 75 per cent of the total capacity and must be closed by 9 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor