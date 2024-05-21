Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Issues Show Cause Notice to Sitting MP Jayant Sinha for Skipping Campaigning

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, May 20 issued a show cause notice to former Union Minister Jayant Sinha and sitting MP from Hazaribagh. Party slapped a show cause notice Sinha, son of former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, for not taking part in campaigning after Manish Jaiswal was declared candidate from the Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat and thereby "maligning" the party's image.

"You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Sinha as the candidate from Hazaribag LS seat. You did not even feel proper to exercise your right of franchise. The party's image has been maligned due to your conduct," BJP state general secretary Aditya Sahu said in the notice.

BJP Show-Causes Sitting MP Jayant Sinha for Skipping Campaigning

Jharkhand | BJP has issued a show-cause notice to former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha and asked him to reply within 2 days



"You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from… pic.twitter.com/sYkoELZo2g — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

The party has also sought an explanation from Jayant Sinha within two days. Asked about future course of action, Sahu told news agency PTI that it will depend on Jayant Sinha's response.

Hours before the announcement that Jaiswal would be the candidate for Hazaribagh, Sinha had requested party leadership to relieve him from electoral politics.