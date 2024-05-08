Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shekhar Suman Willing To Campaign With Son Adhyayan's Ex-Girlfriend Kangana Ranaut (Watch Video)

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Election, On Tuesday, 'Heeramandi' actor, Shekhar Suman joined BJP. Shekhar Suman said that if it is needed, he will be campaign for Kangana Ranaut who is ex-girlfriend of actor's son Adhyayan Suman. Upon asking about if he would work with Queen actress despite of ugly past he said, 'If they call me, why would I say no.'

He further added, " If they call me to help, I will definitely go ...It's my duty and right." Shekhar Popular actor and TV host Shekhar Suman joined the Bhartiya Janata party on Tuesday in the presence of party leader Vinod Tawde at party headquarters in Delhi. The actor thanked BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Vinod Tawde, Anil Baluni, JP Nadda, and Anurag Thakur, for inducting him into the party.

Delhi: "If Kangana Ranaut calls to campaign in her support, I will definitely go," says Shekhar Suman pic.twitter.com/vVldtwDEhP — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2024

Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman were in a relationship around 2008 after their film, Raaz: The Mystery Continues. However, things took a turn for the worse after their breakup, with Adhyayan making shocking allegations against the actress, even suggesting that she practiced black magic.