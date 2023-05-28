"Lok Sabha is north star of democracy..." Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday called the Lower House of the Parliament a 'north star of democracy' and said that the new building will serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery.

A message shared by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to the members of the Parliament present there stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of India who took birth in the after years of the country's Independence.

"I am happy that PM Modi who is the first PM of India who took birth after India's independence is launching the new Parliament. As I always say that Lok Sabha is the north star of democracy..." the Vice-President's message read.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out a message shared by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

After the completion of the inaugural ceremonies at the new Parliament on Sunday, all members of the Parliament present there moved to the newly built Lok Sabha.

Dhankhar further said the new building will be a witness to India's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on Sunday morning.

Later in the day, Dhankhar in a tweet said, it is eminently befitting that Modi who is the first Prime Minister of our country born after independence has dedicated the new building to the nation.

"Heartiest congratulations to the entire nation on this milestone historical moment of the dedication of the New Building of Parliament for the largest and mother of democracy. It is eminently befitting that Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the first Prime Minister of our country born after independence, has dedicated this magnificent building," he tweeted.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that Dhankhar who is head of the Rajya Sabha of the Parliament is also being neglected during the inauguration program of the new Parliament building erected in New Delhi.

She further claimed that the leading party did not take the Opposition in confidence and made the whole inauguration program a Centralized process, and that further went on to say that the inauguration program without the presence of the Opposition makes it an incomplete event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor