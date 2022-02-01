Maha court rejects BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's pre-arrest bail plea

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Feb 1 A Maharashtra court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP lawmaker Nitesh Rane, the son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, in an attempt to murder case.

Observing that Rane's application is "premature", the grant of bail to him would hamper the incomplete investigations, and considering the facts and circumstances of the case, his custodial interrogation is necessary, Sindhudurg Additional Sessions Judge R. B. Rote further said that 11 criminal cases are lodged against Rane, including offence against public servants and 2 other accused in the case are still absconding, necessitating his custodial interrogation.

The order came after the Supreme Court directed Maharashtra Police not to arrest Rane for 10 days in the case and asked him to surrender before the trial court in Sindhudurg and seek a regular bail in the matter.

On January 17, the Bombay High Court declined to grant anticipatory bail to the two-time legislator Rane on various grounds after which he had moved the apex court.

Rane Jr. is charged for the alleged December 18, 2021, attack on a Shiv Sena activist Santosh M. Parab while campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank polls on December 31, though the BJP leader has denied his involvement.

