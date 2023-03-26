Maharashtra Congress leaders hold 'Sankalp Satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 : Congress leaders and party workers in Mumbai held a 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in Mumbai, to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP over his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case.

Notably, the Congress party also held the Sankalp Satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Here in Mumbai, several Congress leaders like Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Bhai Jagtap participated in the protest.

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan said that they are trying to "protect democracy" through their peaceful Satyagraha.

"Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi means hurting and ending democracy. We are making an effort to protect democracy. This is our peaceful Satyagraha. Further course of action will be decided. We all legally appeal against this action (disqualification), and a legal battle will be fought. The political battle will also continue, as you can see," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Sunday, started protesting against Rahul's disqualification through its 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in Raj Ghat. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and several other party leaders have joined the protest.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

