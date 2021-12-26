Make CM the governor also: Dhankar slams Edu Min over university chancellor row

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday lashed out at the West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu over his remark that the chief minister should be made chancellor of state-run universities.

"You make the chief minister the governor also in addition to making her the chancellor," Dhankhar said in response to the education minister's statement.

"I was astonished that the Education Minister, who should have interacted with me, instead said that the chief minister will be made chancellor," Dhankhar had said.

Basu had earlier, said that the Chancellor of state-run universities should be replaced from Governor to Chief Minister.

Governor has also alleged that the appointments in the Universities of West Bengal are being made without taking him into confidence.

"In West Bengal, they have appointed around 18 personnel in various educational institutions. Reappointment of vice-chancellor of Kolkata University is a clear violation of law," said Dhankhar.

"Sonali Chakraborty was given an extension of four years and the governor was not taken into confidence," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

