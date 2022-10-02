Mawmluh cave in Meghalaya gets Unesco recognition
By IANS | Published: October 2, 2022 10:48 PM 2022-10-02T22:48:05+5:30 2022-10-02T22:55:16+5:30
Shillong, Oct 2 Meghalaya's Mawmluh cave, which is one of longest in the Indian subcontinent, has been selected as one of the 'First 100 IUGS Geological Sites' in the world by the International Union of Geological Sciences
