Medical negligence case: EPS asks TN Minister to focus on ministry

Chennai, Aug 15 AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday came out strongly against state health Minister Ma Subramanian over medical negligence in hospitals.He was responding to the case of a three-year-old child being mistakenly injected with a rabies vaccine when she was brought for fever treatment to a government hospital. EPS said that the child was recovering well after it was taken to a private hospital in Kerala following the medical negligence in the government hospital.

The AIADMK leader in the statement said that the state health minister must focus properly on work and not act as a sports coach.

EPS said that the job of the health minister was to administer the state health department and not to inaugurate marathon atheistic tournaments. He was chiding the health minister, who himself being a marathon runner, was regularly inaugurating various sports meets across the state.

Palaniswami, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said that the state has a sports minister in Udayanidhi Stalin and called upon the state health minister to settle down on his work of managing the state health department.

EPS said that at least from this day the state health minister must properly administer the department and provide proper treatment to people who go to the government hospitals in the state.

The opposition leader also pointed out another example in the state wherein a toddler’s arm was amputated due to medical negligence in a government hospital . He charged that the doctors informed the parents and relatives of the child that the arm was amputated for saving the life but subsequently the life could not be saved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor