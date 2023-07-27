Modi has all time to duck debate on Manipur and hurl abuse at Congress, says Congress

New Delhi, July 27 The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has all the time to duck debate on Manipur while hurling abuses at the grand old party.

The Congress said that it is pathetic that he will not make a statement inside Parliament on the horrific tragedy in the northeastern state.

“The Prime Minister has all the time in the world to bunk Parliament just to duck debate on Manipur while hurling abuses and his brazen brand of lies at the Congress party in election rallies in Rajasthan and elsewhere,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said.

“It is so pathetic that he will not even make a statement inside the Parliament on the horrific tragedy that has all but destroyed Manipur,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said.

His remarks came after Modi on Thursday said that ‘red diary’, the latest product of the loot shop, will wrap up the Congress in the forthcoming elections.

He was speaking in Sikar during his tour of Rajasthan.

“It is said that the Congress’ “dark deeds” are recorded in the diary,” Modi said at a rally.

The “red diary” was recently produced by sacked state minister Rajendra Gudha in the State Assembly.

He claimed the diary contained details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“The red diary is a fresh product of the Congress’ loot ki dukan. It is said that the dark deeds of the Congress are recorded in the diary, which will defeat the party in elections in the State,” the Prime Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor