Modi holds talks with Greek PM, decides to upgrade ties to strategic partnership

New Delhi, Aug 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

An official joint statement said that both India and Greece have shown extraordinary economic resilience, despite the challenges in their respective regions, and have restored domestic economic growth.

"Building on the foundation of the long-standing warm and close relationship between their countries and peoples, the two leaders decided to upgrade Greek-Indian bilateral ties to the level of a Strategic Partnership".

It was also decided that they would work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres.

Welcoming India’s presidency of the G20 forum, Mitsotakis expressed confidence that under India’s leadership, the G20 will successfully advance its goals.

Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to the Greek Prime Minister to visit India.

Modi is on a day-long visit to Greece at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

Both the leaders appreciated the increase in bilateral trade and economic engagement in recent years, and also directed that both sides shall work to double bilateral trade by 2030.

Modi and Mitsotakis reiterated the need for further broadening and deepening bilateral engagements, in the field of defence, shipping, science and technology, cyber space, education, culture, tourism and agriculture.

They took note of the signing of the MoU on cooperation in the field of agriculture, including the establishment of a Hellenic-Indian joint sub-committee on agriculture for facilitating sectoral cooperation for mutual benefit.

Both leaders directed their senior officials to ensure regular dialogue in the areas including political, economic, defence, security and public diplomacy. They also agreed to encourage direct flights between Greece and India.

Taking into account the long-standing cultural exchanges between India and Greece, both leaders welcomed efforts to promote exchanges in all forms of art.

They also agreed to encourage joint efforts in preserving and protecting ancient sites, and strengthen cooperation within UNESCO.

Both leaders agreed that an early finalisation of a Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement (MMPA) would be mutually beneficial, facilitating in particular the free movement of workforce between the two countries.

The leaders acknowledged that both India and Greece share historical linkages and agreed that at a time when the global order is undergoing unprecedented changes, a re-energised approach to enhancing our bilateral relationship is required.

As leaders of two ancient sea faring nations with a long-standing maritime outlook, they shared their vision of a free, open and rules-based Mediterranean Sea and Indo-Pacific, in accordance with the law of the sea, in particular the provisions of the UNCLOS, and with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation to the benefit of international peace, stability and security.

Both leaders noted that the EU and India have largest democratic and free market space in the world, and agreed that deepening EU-India relations would be mutually beneficial and have a positive regional and global impact.

The two prime ministers expressed their strong support for the ongoing India-EU trade and investment negotiations and the early implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor