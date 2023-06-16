Modi to lead yoga session at UN HQ in New York to mark Int'l Yoga Day

New Delhi, June 16 Prime minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on June 21 to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga.

An advisory issued by the UN said: "The Permanent Mission of India to the UN invites you to a celebration of the 9th annual International Yoga Day on June 21, 2023, from 8-9 a.m. EST at the North Lawn of UN Headquarters in New York."

The headline of the advisory said that the session will be led by Modi.

The International Yoga Day is coinciding with the Prime Minister's state visit to the US, which is scheduled between June 21-25.

He has been invited by President Joe Biden.

"Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the UN proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga," the UN advisory said.

"The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly," it added.



