Modi to take feedback from force personnel involved in ropeway mishap rescue op

New Delhi, April 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who were involved in the over 40-hour long rescue operation following a ropeway mishap in Jharkhand that concluded on Tuesday.

During the interaction scheduled for Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister will take their feedback on the rescue operation under which 46 persons were rescued.

Three persons died while several others were injured after stranded cable cars hung midair near the Trikut Hills in Deoghar. The accident took place after the cable cars collided on Sunday, leading a massive rescue operation that laster for nearly two days.

Following the incident, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked all the chief secretaries of states to cinduct safety audits of all ropeway projects to ensure safety and maintenance as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). For this, necessary guidance may be taken from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

