MP polls: Scindia loyalist denied ticket from Gohad

Bhopal, Aug 18 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist and former MLA Ranveer Jatav has been denied ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Gohad assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Jatav was one of the Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP to support Scindia in March 2020.

Jatav had later contested a by poll on BJP ticket.

However, he lost the elections to the Congress' Mevaram Jatav in November 2021.

This time, the BJP has picked Lal Singh Arya as its nominee from Gohad assembly seat.

Jatav, who was in Congress in 2018, had defeated BJP's Lal Singh Arya from Gohad assembly seat.

Three-time former MLA Lal Singh Arya has been in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet in the previous tenure.

Meanwhile, sources told IANS that several other Scindia loyalists could be denied tickets by the BJP. If sources are to be believed, out of 11 Scindia loyalist ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet, merely four-to five of them are likely to get ticket this time.

