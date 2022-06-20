Multiple people shot in Washington, D.C.
By IANS | Published: June 20, 2022 10:21 AM2022-06-20T10:21:02+5:302022-06-20T10:35:57+5:30
Washington, June 20 Multiple people, including a police officer, were shot in downtown Washington, D.C., authorities said. The ...
Washington, June 20 Multiple people, including a police officer, were shot in downtown Washington, D.C., authorities said.
The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers were responding to "the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident", reports Xinhua news agency
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee will provide a media briefing, the tweet added.
The officer who was shot is reportedly hospitalised in stable condition.
No additional information was immediately available.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app