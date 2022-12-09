'My bus was burnt, followers beaten up': YS Sharmila accuse KCR govt of disrupting march

Telangana YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Thursday alleged that the police were not allowing her to continue a 'padyatra' (foot march) despite her having the court's permission.

While talking to ANI, from her protest site, Shrmila said "I am sitting here on hunger strike demanding that democracy be protected in Telangana and that I am allowed to continue my padyatra."

She further accused that her bus was burnt and followers beaten up to stop her foot march.

"KCR is trying his best to stop my padyatra. My bus was burnt, my people were beaten up and they accused me of violence. Later, they arrested me and took me to Hyderabad. The next day, the court granted me permission to continue my foot march but now the police aren't allowing me to take it forward," she further said.

On November 29, YS Sharmila's car was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside her SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. She was booked on various charges, including theft, criminal intimidation, and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate.

She was detained from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila's car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police allegedly forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers.

On Monday, Sharmila was also detained in Warangal after a clash between her supporters and alleged workers of the TRS party. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor