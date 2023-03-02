Nagaland Assembly results: After trailing in earlier, BJP state chief Temjen Imna Along now leading

After trailing in the earlier rounds of counting for the Nagaland Assembly, the BJP's Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along opened up a lead in his constituency, Alongtaki, on Thursday.

According to the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission of India at 12.15 pm, the BJP Nagaland chief was leading Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by 1,202 votes.

Temjen Imna Along had bagged 5439 votes to Longchar's 4237, as per the latest counting trends shared by the ED at 12.15pm.

The ruling alliance NDPP-BJP alliance was leading in a total of 34 Assembly constituencies, beyond the majority mark of 31.

As per the latest trends, the BJP was leading in 12 Assembly constituencies while the NDPP was leading in 22 seats.

BJP was leading in Dimapur-I, Ghaspani-I, Seyochung Sitimi, Southern Angami-II, Tuensang Sadar-I, Tuli, Tyui.

State Deputy CM Patton had bagged 10,403 votes to 5804 votes secured by JD(U) candidate Senchumo Lotha, till 12.15pm.

The NDPP was leading in Chazouba, Chizami, Dimapur-II, Meluri, Northern Angami-I, Northern Angami-II, Peren, Phek, Pungro Kiphire, Sanis, and Western Angami constituencies.

The Congress, Naga Peoples Front, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), National People's Party, Nationalist Congress Party, and Republican Party of India (Athawale) were leading in 2, 2, 2, 2, 4, 5, 1 Assembly constituencies respectively.

CM Rio, the NDPP candidate from the Northern Angami-II constituency, was leading by 8,445 votes.

The BJP had already opened its account in the Northeast state after its candidate Kazheto Kinimi won uncontested from the Akuluto seat. This after the Congress candidate, Khekashe Sumi, withdrew his nomination.

The withdrawal of candidature by Sumi reduced the total candidates in fray to 183.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor