National Herald case: Sonia appears before ED for 3rd round of questioning

New Delhi, July 27 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third day in connection with the National Herald case.

She arrived at the ED office here at 11 a.m. along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi who was seen carrying a medicine box.

Taking Sonia's ill health into consideration, the central agency has permitted Priyanka to be present in the office during the interrogation but in a separate room.

On Tuesday, she was questioned for almost six hours in two sittings.

A team of additional director Monika Sharma is recording Gandhi's statement.

Sources said that on Tuesday she was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor