"Nationalist Muslims are with BJP": KS Eshwarappa after casting vote in K'taka polls

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], May 10 : Senior Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday said that nationalist Muslims are with the ruling party in the state even after 'efforts' of Congress and JD(S) to appease the community.

"BJP will win with full majority. Congress and JD(S) tried hard to appease the Muslims. However, the nationalist Muslims are with us. PM Modi is a world leader," he said while speaking to .

Eshwarappa cast his vote in the Karnataka polls at a polling booth in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

The voting was done for 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor Prakash Raj, and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy were among the early voters. Karnataka CM Bommai and Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and Jagadish Shettar were also among the early voters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge whose son Priyank Kharge is contesting from the Chittapur Assembly constituency said that the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.

As the voting process for the Assembly elections in Karnataka commenced on Wednesday, Kharge took to Twitter to urge voters, especially first-time voters to come out and participate in the democratic process for a better future.

"People of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time to vote in large numbers. We welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future," Kharge tweeted.

According to the Election Commission of India, the majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.

Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

