New bridge to shorten distance from Assam to Tawang

Guwahati, Aug 30 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation of a new bridge over the Dhansiri in the state's Udalguri district, that will shorten the distance to Tawang, the popular tourist destination in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The bridge is expected to be completed by 2025.

In his remarks on the occasion, Sarma said at Bhairabkunda that once construction of the bridge is completed, it would yield significant socio-economic benefit to the people living in Udalguri and Darrang district, in particular, and other parts of the state in general.

The bridge would also give a major boost to tourism potential and generate employment, he said.

Sarma also said that the state government has undertaken the implementation of the "Goodwill project" in the Bodoland area of Assam and already sanctioned Rs 500 crore for construction of roads and bridges and carrying out various developmental works in the region.

He said that his government in Assam is taking up a mega roads infrastructure project under which all-weather roads would be constructed across the state.

