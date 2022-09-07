New terminal in Israel's Ben Gurion airport to accommodate more passengers

Tel Aviv, Sep 7 The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) announced the building of a new terminal at the country's Ben Gurion International Airport located just outside Tel Aviv to accommodate more passengers.

The new terminal, whose construction is expected to begin in October, is designed to cope with an expected increase in the number of passengers going abroad at the airport, where only two terminals currently operate, Xinhua news agency reported citing the IAA as saying a statement.

The construction of the new terminal, covering an area of 3,900 square meters, is scheduled to be completed in 2023, it added.

The IAA also announced the addition of plane parking lots, check-in counters, baggage conveyors, areas for baggage inspection, food courts and VIP lounges at the airport.

The total number of passengers going through the airport from August to October this year is expected to reach 6.2 million.

In 2022, the number of passengers at the airport is expected to reach 18 million, nearly double of Israel's population, according to the IAA statement.

