NGT directs govt to submit report on groundwater usage for cricket grounds' maintenance

New Delhi, April 5 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to furnish a status report within a period of two months pertaining to the control of groundwater extraction for the maintenance of cricket fields.

The directive was given during the course of the hearing of a plea that claimed that the ministry failed to comply with an order passed by the NGT in April 2021.

"We find it appropriate to direct the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti to file a status report on the matter within two months by e-mail," read the order by Justice A.K. Goel, the chairperson of the bench, along with Justice Sudhir Agarwal, the judicial member, and A. Senthil Vel, the expert member.

The NGT also directed Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry to hold a joint meeting with the nominees of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (not below the rank of Joint Secretary), representatives of BCCI and CPCB to consider prohibiting the use of ground water for maintenance of playgrounds when the matches are not being played.

Instead, the NGT had suggested the utilisation of treated sewage water from sewage treatment plants (STPs), mandating rainwater harvesting at all cricket grounds, and hiring an expert for each stadium.

Further proceedings on the matter have been scheduled for August 10.

According to the plea, the utilisation of groundwater for cricket grounds is hindering access to clean drinking water, especially in areas that are vulnerable to drought and classified as dark zones.

