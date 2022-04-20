Night parking facility to start at Srinagar, Jammu airports from April 21

Srinagar, April 20 Night flight operations will start from Srinagar and Jammu airports from Thursday as the two airports have been given approval for night parking facilities by the competent authority.

Officials at the two airports said that 'Go Airlines' will park two A-320 NEO aircrafts each at Jammu and Srinagar airports. "This is to ensure that late night and early morning takeoffs are hassle free. It is for the first time that these airports will have night parking facilities for aircraft."

G8 flight number 1019 will leave Delhi at 6.30 p.m. and arrive at Jammu airport at 8 p.m. Likewise, G8 flight 1020 will leave Jammu airport at 7.30 a.m. and arrive in Delhi at 9 a.m.

Similarly, G8 flight number 5011 will leave Delhi at 7.05 p.m. and arrive at Srinagar airport at 8.35 p.m. G8 flight number 5022 will leave Srinagar airport at 7 a.m. and arrive at Delhi airport at 8.35 a.m.

The Competent Authority has accorded approval for night parking permission of two A-320 NEO aircraft for five months starting April 6.

"In case 'Go Airlines' fails to utilise the allotted night parking permission within stipulated five months, and requests for further extension of time, the approval will be subject to levy of penalty of Rs 5000 per day per aircraft plus applicable taxes", said an order by AAI.

On April 13, Srinagar International Airport handled 16,110 passengers, which comprises 8,178 passengers arrived on 50 flights and 7,932 passengers departed on 50 flights.

"Last week, Srinagar airport set a new record by operating 102 flights on Monday. As many as 7,305 passengers arrived on 51 flights. Likewise, 7,895 passengers departed on 51 flights," official said.

"Over 1.8 lakh tourists visited the Valley in March. This is the largest number of tourists to have visited Kashmir in the last 10 years," they added.

