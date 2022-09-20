Nitish Kumar allowing only selected people in Janata Darbar: BJP leader

Patna, Sep 20 Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allows only selected persons in the Janata Darbar.

"CM Nitish Kumar has nothing to do with addressing the grievances of common people. He is allowing only selected people in the Janata Darbar for only branding for himself.

"The BJP will start a Jansamwad programme every Tuesday in the BJP headquarters for those refused inside Janata Darbar of Nitish Kumar. The BJP will address their issues and expose the state government," Sinha said.

"At present, corruption is taking place from panchayats, blocks, police stations to the offices of senior officers. The Bihar Police has only one job in its hand to suppress any incident. Four youths mysteriously died in Supaul district and their family members alleged that they were being murdered but police is not listening to them. There is complete anarchy in the state," he alleged.

