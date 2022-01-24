No law and order in Bengal, police follow 'Pisi's rule', not IPC: BJP MP Arjun Singh

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over law and order issue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on Monday alleged that the state police machinery forgot the IPC sections and was busy in following "Pisi's (aunt) rule".

Singh's remarks came a day after the violence in West Bengal's Bhatpara on Sunday where the BJP MP was allegedly attacked.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Our MLA and I were attacked when we had gone to garland the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ji on Sunday. Bullets were fired. Stones and bricks were hurdled on us. Last year, I had made a complaint to Governor that a conspiracy was hatched by Nabanna (West Bengal Secretariat) to kill me. Two of my security personnel were also injured. A similar incident happened yesterday. Everything was happening in front of the police but they did nothing. The bullet crossed just 2 millimetres away from my body.

"I informed the Union Home Ministry yesterday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji spoke to me and assured that we that he would look into the matter. There is no law and order in West Bengal. The police forgot IPC sections and are following 'Pisi's (aunt) rule'. In Bengal, there is only a ruler's law but no rule of law. Even an MP is not secure here. I met the Governor and apprised him of the situation yesterday," Singh added.

Arjun Singh called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought a probe into the incident of Sunday.

A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP supporters during an event on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in an area of Bhatpara on Sunday.

Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh was attacked by TMC activists while he was paying tribute at the Netaji statue.As soon a Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh appeared on the site, stones were allegedly hurled at him.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were on security duty of Arjun Singh fired shots to rescue the BJP MP and he was evacuated from the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor