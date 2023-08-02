'Not age of Manusmriti, age of Babasaheb’s Constitution': Karnataka Min Priyank Kharge on BJP leader's remark on father's skin tone

Bengaluru, Aug 2 Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday reacted strongly to the comments over skin tone of his father by senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra, saying that this is not the age of the 'Manusmriti'.

"This is the age of Babasaheb’s (Dr B.R. Ambedkar) Constitution,” he underlined.

"Mr Araga Jnanendra, your comments are mere words. They are influenced by the Keshav Krupa (RSS headquarters in Bengaluru). Those word reflect the impatience towards exploited people hidden in the depths of BJP’s mindset," he claimed.

"Your (Jnanendra) mindset has got burnt, not the people of Kalyan Karnataka," he added.

Referring to the dry lands of north Karnataka, Jnanendra had stated that the people are burnt under the scorching sun and it is evident with how Mallikarjun Kharge looks.

"Those who had practised exploitation in the name of varna and gobbled the fruits of hard work done by the exploited classed might have white skin. For those who work hard with self-respect, their skin will always be burnt under the scorching heat of sun," Kharge junior said.

"The skin tone of Araga Jnanendra will turn into black if he is made to work hard in one day. The BJP which embraces and celebrates caste system and varnashram propounded by Manusmriti will reveal its true colour about its reservation on progress of Dalits in political sceneario," he added.

Senior BJP leader and former state Home Minister Jnanendra on Wednesday came under fire over his objectionable remark on the skin tone of Congress President Kharge.

Even as he tendered apologies for his remarks, the Congress continued attacks on him. Coming heavily on him, the Congress demanded his expulsion from the BJP and asserted that he be sent to a hospital which treats mental illness.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala stated: "The derogatory and absolutely filthy statement made by the former Home Minister of the BJP Araga Jnanendra on the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has crossed all limits of decency. He is saying that Kharge Sahab's skin is burnt...It's an insult to not only every senior and seasoned person dedicated to public life in the country, but it's also an insult to the poor of this country, to every SC, ST, OBC, and minority of this country, to the farmers and farm labourers of this country. Not only will we take it to the people's court but we will use all legal and political means to ensure that JP Nadda, Narendra Modi and their cronies like Araga Jnanendra publically apologise for their misdeeds and insulting the poor of this country."

While participating in the protest against implementation of the Kasturirangan report in the Western Ghat region, Jnanedra had stated that Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre is from north Karnataka and he does not have any knowledge about people living near forests.

"The people of the region do not have the cover of trees and would be burnt under the scorching sun. Is it not evident when we see Mallikarjun Kharge.

"It is a tragedy that our state has a minister of Forests coming from the region which does not have forest at all. The people from north Karnataka are burnt to the core under scorching Sun. If we see Mallikarjun Kharge, we know the plight of those people. Eshwar Khandre has some hair on his head and he could escape the scorching Sun,” Jnanedra said during the protest in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district on Tuesday.

The remarks went viral on social media on Wednesday attracting public outrage across Karnataka.

Dalit organisations have pitched in and slammed Jnanendra for the objectionable remarks.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday slammed the former state minister saying that he should be sent to NIMHANS hospital for treatment of mental illness. After being slammed by all, Jnanendra had tendered apologies for his comments.

