Not with superstitious minds, but equip graduates with scientific temperament, K’taka CM tells VCs

Bangalore, Aug 21 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asked the vice chancellors of the state universities to equip graduates with a scientific temperament and rational thinking.

“What is the use of graduates equipped with ignorance, without scientific temperament and rational thinking, who come out of the universities? What use are they for the country, state and the society,” the Chief Minister said while holding a meeting with vice chancellors of public universities and senior officials of Higher Education Department.

He said that the universities should equip graduates who will lead the country scientifically, intellectually, economically and in a civilised way.

“If they come out of universities filled with ignorance, they will not be useful for the country or state nor will they be useful for their own future,” the Chief Minister said.

Vice chancellors of 32 public universities and senior officials of the higher education department participated in the meeting. Karnataka State Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) is 36 per cent when compared to National GER which stands at 27.4 per cent.

It was also decided, during the meeting, to set the aim to increase GER to 50 per cent by 2030.

The male GER stands at 34.8 per cent, female at 37.2 per cent, Scheduled Caste at 25.6 per cent and Scheduled Tribe at 23.4 per cent in Karnataka.

Around 1.31 lakh students study in 32 universities in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister directed to step up necessary measures and research to increase the enrollment ratio of students and improve the quality of education in districts like Chamarajanagar, Yadgiri, Hassan, Koppala, Kodagu etc. where GER rate is low.

The Chief Minister also instructed to improve the quality of education in Mysore University, which is the oldest and the first university of the state.

