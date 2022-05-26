Oppn slams UP budget, calls it directionless

Lucknow, May 26 Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday criticised the state's budget and called it directionless and a web of statistics.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav said that it was a "wizardry of numbers and a web of statistics".

He said that this was the sixth budget of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but lacked a vision and had nothing for the common man.

The SP chief added that the budget did not say anything about doubling farmers' income and checking inflation.

"The common man does understand it. Under the double-engine government, inflation has doubled. Youngsters who wanted employment are depressed. Employment is seen in the statistics but not in reality," Akhilesh said, adding that the government talked about unemployment but does not give out the figures.

"We have seen dreams of free medicine, treatment and electricity, but this government in constantly increasing inflation."

BSP president Mayawati said that the budget was a "cliched exercise" and lacked steps for public interest.

She said the government failed to run schemes for the poor and for the development of the state's infrastructure.

"Where is the basic work that should have been done on a priority basis by the so-called double-engine government to bring 'achche din' in the lives of crores of people of Uttar Pradesh," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"How would a policy like that come about when there is a lack of clear intention? How long will this game of fooling people continue?" she asked.

Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona said that the budget had nothing new to offer for the poor and even the middle class, saying it was "routine and uninspiring".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor