Over 2 lakh pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra in 20 days

Srinagar, July 20 Over 2 lakh pilgrims performed the Amarnath Yatra in 20 days as another batch of 4,355 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Wednesday.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the annual pilgrimage to Himalayan cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea level said, "Another batch of 4,355 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two escorted convoys for the Valley today (Wednesday). Of these, 1,846 Yatris are going to Baltal and 2,509 are going to Pahalgam base camp."

Since this year's Yatra started on June 30, 2,07,679 pilgrims have performed the yatra while 13,226 had paid obeisance at the cave shrine on Tuesday.

Those using the Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine while those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km for 4 days to reach the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are also available on both routes for the pilgrims.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end after 43 days on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

