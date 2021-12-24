Pak Army Chief visits forward areas along LoC

New Delhi, Dec 24 Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC) and interacted with the troops deployed in the Kot Kotera Sector, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the COAS was on Thursday briefed on the ground situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formation, Samaa TV reported.

He was welcomed by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

"The Army chief emphasised that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LOC," the ISPR said.

A ceasefire on the LoC has held since Pakistan and India revived it in February after backchannel talks.

The resumption of the ceasefire was widely welcomed as many hoped that it would eventually pave the way for normalisation of ties, Dawn new reported.

The hopes were reinforced when weeks later Gen Bajwa, while speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, said that it was time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward.

