Pak PM holds first meeting with Army chief

Islamabad, April 19 Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, a week after the latter became the 23rd Prime Minister of the country by ousting PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence, media reports said.

During the meeting, professional matters, including national security issues, were discussed, said a brief statement issued on Tuesday evening, Express Tribune reported.

Earlier in the day, the members of the federal cabinet were administered oaths by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after the unavailability of President Arif Alvi.

The meeting came amid an increase in attacks on security forces along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, resulting in the martyrdom of soldiers over the weeks.

In a strongly-worded statement, Pakistan had told the Afghan Taliban to put an end to cross-border attacks emanating from Afghan soil.

Similarly, the Army is facing a smear campaign on social media following the removal of the PTI government. The Army chief had recently said that efforts made to create a "wedge between the Army and the people won't be tolerated".

"The hostile forces are trying this for a long time, but they won't succeed," the Inter-Services Public Relations had quoted Bajwa as saying.

