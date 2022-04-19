Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's interesting portfolio

Islamabad, April 19 The newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif comes with a really interesting portfolio, filled with extraordinary credentials in all aspects of his life, political career and corruption references, making him a major talking point and reason for widespread criticism.

As per details shared by Shehbaz Sharif with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), his value of assets abroad is more than what he owns in the country.

The total value of his two properties in London is over Rs 153 million, while his assets in Pakistan are worth Rs 108.24 million. Other details of Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan include a 553 kanal agricultural plot worth Rs 3.6 million, two properties in Murree worth Rs 16.60 million, investments in the industrial sector worth Rs 720,000, a gifted vehicle worth Rs 20.8 million and money in the bank and cash worth Rs 66.59 million.

The total value of his assets in the UK and Pakistan is estimated to be at least Rs 262.29 million. However, with a liability of Rs 130.22 million, therefore, his net wealth amounts up to Rs 132.06 million.

This detail is as per the record shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted during the year 2015.

Shehbaz Sharif's first wife Nusrat Shahbaz happens to be wealthier than him as her net wealth is Rs 276.03 million with three houses and over 810 kanals of agricultural land. Nusrat Shahbaz has investments in spinning mills, a trading company, textile mills, poultry farms, sugar mills, dairy farms, an energy company and plastic industry. Moreover, her household furniture, jewellery and a car is valued at Rs 3.41 million.

Shehbaz's Sharif's second wife's name is Tehmina Durrani. Her assets are worth Rs 9.23 million. She has two cars and liabilities worth Rs 600,000.

Therefore, the total wealth of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his two wives stands at Rs 417.32 million.

Shehbaz Sharif has remained as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's largest province Punjab at least three times. He was elected as CM Punjab in 1997, 2008 and 2013 before becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2022.

Shehbaz Sharif has two sons and three daughters namely, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Suleman Shehbaz Sharif, Rabia Imran, Khadija Shehbaz and Javeria Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif has two brothers named Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Abbas Sharif.

The 71-year-old leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has had his share of corruption cases and allegations of illegal assets beyond means, references of which were put forward during the Pakistan People Party (PPP) government and brought forward at fast pace during the Imran Khan government.

Shehbaz Sharif is surrounded with controversies in terms of corruption references and alleged support to rivals of Imran Khan. Some of them include:

Sabzarar case (1999 Shehbaz was accused of having killing the son of a Lahore resident in fake police encounter)

Panama Paper case (2017 - Shehbaz was questioned for over 3 hours before Joint Investigation Team for corruption, money laundering and assets beyond means)

Support to Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan (2018 - Shehbaz Sharif was accused of supporting Reham Khan's book publishing for character assassination of Imran Khan)

Corruption cases (2019 - Shehbaz Sharif was accused in Ashiana Housing scam case)

Money laundering cases (2020 - Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by National Accountability Bureau for laundering Rs 7,328 million in a scheme that involved his close family members)

Shehbaz Sharif is the current Prime Minister of Pakistan and calls himself "Khadim-e-Pakistan".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor