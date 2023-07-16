Pak to work with Iran on border issues: Gen Asim Munir

Karachi, July 16 Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir met Iran's top military leaders to discuss bilateral matters relating to defence and security cooperation and stressed that his country was ready to solidify the ties and use the most suitable solutions to address security challenges and the presence and activities of terrorist elements at the border, local media reported.

Gen Munir, who reached Iran on a two-day visit on Saturday with a high-ranking military delegation, met Iran’s top general, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, in Tehran and discussed ways to improve bilateral interactions “to develop the level of cooperation in different fields, including defence, security, military and training”, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported.

On his arrival in Tehran, Gen Munir was received by Maj Gen Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Mehr said.

In the meeting, both sides discussed and examined avenues for an increase in bilateral interactions, strengthening of the security on shared borders and an increase in educational interactions and defence and security relations at the regional level.

Gen Munir also met Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who said Iran gave utmost importance to Pakistan's security, Dawn reported.

"We consider Pakistan’s security as our security and by expanding interactions, cooperation and joint actions, we will end the existence of terrorist groups and establish stable security in the shared border areas," Gen Salami was quoted as saying by the Mehr News Agency

The IRGC commander-in-chief said his forces were ready to turn the two countries’ borders into economic borders for economic and trade activities.

