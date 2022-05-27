Parliament's Privileges Committee summons Maha officials over arrest of Navneet Rana

New Delhi, May 27 Parliament's Privileges and Ethics Committee on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, and Commissioner Mumbai Police to appear before it on June 15 for oral evidence over the arrest of Lok Sabha Member Navneet Rana.

An office memorandum issued by Privileges and Ethics branch Lok Sabha Secretariat said: "Committee of Privileges has directed that Manu Kumar Srivastava, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra be asked to appear before the Committee for oral evidence on the above subject matter on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1230 hours in Committee Room '2', Parliament House Annexe Extension, New Delhi."

The office memorandum (OM) further stated that the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions are accordingly, requested to ensure that the official referred to above, appear before the Committee of Privileges, Lok Sabha on the date and time indicated above.

"Necessary confirmation, in this regard, may please be sent to this Secretariat latest by June 7, 2022. The receipt of this OM may kindly be acknowledged," it added.

Another office memorandum said that the Committee of Privileges has directed the following officials be asked to appear before the Committee for oral evidence on the above subject matter on Wednesday, June 15 at 12.30 p.m. in Committee Room '2', Parliament House Annexe Extension, New Delhi.

"The undersigned is directed to state that Director General of Police (DGP) Maharashtra Rajnish Seth, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Sanjay Pandey and Superintendent, Women District Prison, Class-2, Byculla, Mumbai.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs are accordingly, requested to ensure that the officials referred to above, appear before the Committee of Privileges, Lok Sabha on the date and time indicated above," it said.

Officials are asked to appear before the committee regarding April 25 complaint of Navneet Rana alleging patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her in Khar Police Station, Mumbai.

