Part of Beirut port silos collapses after weeks of fire

Beirut, Aug 1 The northern part of the Beirut port grain silos has collapsed after being on fire for weeks, causing a huge cloud of dust, the National News Agency reported.

The dust cloud has gone as far as 1,500 metres from the port, according to Environment Minister Nasser Yassin on Sunday.

However, "the container terminal and activity at the port will not be affected after the collapse," said Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh.

A fire broke out in the northern part of the port's silos about three weeks ago because of the fermenting grains there and has been going on despite constant efforts to extinguish it, Xinhua news agency reported.

The northern part of massive silos withstood the huge explosions on August 4, 2020, in the Beirut port which killed at least 200 people, wounded more than 6,000, and destroyed a big part of the Lebanese capital.

