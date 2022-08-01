Passenger movement at S'pore airport rebound to 50.3% of pre-Covid level

Singapore, Aug 1 Singapore's Changi Airport handled 2.93 million passenger movements in June this year, which is 50.3 per cent of its pre-Covid level in June 2019, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the airport's aircraft movements, including landings and takeoffs, totalled 18,400, which is 58.6 per cent of the pre-Covid level in June 2019, while its airfreight throughput registered 163,000 tonnes for the month, rising 1.4 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency quoted the Changi Airport Group as saying in a report.

In the second quarter of 2022, Changi Airport registered total passenger traffic of 7.33 million, which is 14 times compared to the same period last year, according to the report.

The airport's aircraft movements reached 50,500 during the same period.

Changi Airport registered a total 469,000 tonnes of airfreight movements in the second quarter of this year, declining 1.4 percent year-on-year.

The top air cargo markets for the quarter were China, Australia, the US and Japan.

As of July 1, 85 airlines operate over 4,400 weekly scheduled flights from Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 130 cities in 46 countries and territories worldwide.

