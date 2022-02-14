People who call themselves 'Samajwadi' are actually 'Tamanchawadi and 'Parivaarwadi': Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat district on Monday lashed out at Samajwadi Party and called its leaders 'Tamanchawadi and 'Parivaarwadi'.

"A medical college is being constructed in each district of the state. Those who call themselves 'Samajwadi' are actually 'Tamanchawadi and 'Parivaarwadi'," Adityanath said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance which led to the country's development and welfare of the poor and farmers' happiness.

"You (people) all have supported the BJP and made us secure the majority in the 2017 Assembly elections. After 2017, you must have observed that the law and order situation has improved in Uttar Pradesh, and women now feel safe here. No riots take place in UP," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the double engine government is really helpful for the development of Uttar Pradesh as many employment opportunities are being created in the state.

In a veiled attack on the previous government of the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath on Sunday said such incidents of discrimination against minority communities is the "greatest mockery of democracy."

"In a democracy, if any government disrespects the views of the public sentiments, distributes government scheme by looking at their faces, discriminates on caste, creed and religion -- there can be no greater mockery of democracy than this," the Cheif Minister said.

The polling for 55 assembly constituencies is underway in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

