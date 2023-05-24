Pinarayi Vijayan turns 78

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 78 on Wednesday.

Though the official record shows his date of birth as March 21, 1945, a day before being sworn as Chief Minister in May 2016, Vijayan had shared the actual date.

As per schedule, the chief minister will chair the weekly cabinet meeting, but whether he will meet the media or not is not certain.

Incidentally, after taking over the top post in 2016, Vijayan announced to discontinue the weekly cabinet media briefing.

Vijayan has been keeping away from the media since long leading to attacks from the Congress-led Opposition, which alleged that he is avoiding media as he is under probe agencies' scanner over numerous scams.

