PM Modi appreciates UN resolution on setting up memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers

New Delhi, June 15 Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed delight over the UN General Assembly's resolution to set up a new Memorial Wall for fallen peacekeepers.

"Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support," he tweeted.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution, "By the resolution, which was adopted without a vote, the Assembly welcomed Member States' initiative to establish - within three years of the text's adoption - a memorial wall at United Nations Headquarters in New York honouring the memory of fallen peacekeepers".

"In deciding that its planning, construction, upkeep and maintenance will be funded entirely from voluntary contributions, the Assembly invited interested Member States to provide voluntary contributions to that end.

"It also decided to give prominence to the memorial wall by including it in the solemn ceremonies conducted on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers and other United Nations peacekeeping-related events," the resolution said.

